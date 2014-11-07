ALMATY Nov 7 Kazakhstan has no plans to further
devalue its tenge in the next three years, the head of its
central bank said, as its economy is stable enough to weather
sharp drops in the currency of its main trading partner Russia.
The oil-rich Central Asian nation devalued the tenge by 19
percent in February to ease pressures on its currency market,
support its exporters and improve its current account balance.
Oil price weakness and signs that Russia's central bank is
scaling back its support for the rouble has prompted global
foreign exchange traders to speculate the tenge could be
devalued again.
"Now, when all these risks start to be realised - like
changes in the oil price or fluctuations of the Russian rouble -
people will ask: 'Are you going to do a devaluation again?',"
Kairat Kelimbetov told a conference in Almaty on Friday.
"The answer of the central bank is: definitely no. There is
no foundation for this."
The tenge - which has risen sharply against the
rouble - was unchanged against the dollar at 180.87 on the
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday.
Kelimbetov said the rouble was weakening because of Russia's
sanctions war with the West and its lack of access to funding
from international markets, while Kazakhstan has low debt
levels, strong international reserves and easy access to funds
abroad.
February's tenge devaluation was in response to expectations
of further tension in Ukraine and Russia, a likely economic
slowdown in China and western Europe and falls in the oil price.
"What was done in February was done to avoid any kind of
risk in the next three years," Kelimbetov said.
ROUBLE TROUBLE
In September, the central bank of the second-largest
post-Soviet economy widened the trading corridor for the tenge
against the dollar to 185 plus 3/minus 15, from the 185 plus
3/minus 3 introduced after February's devaluation, leaving room
for a potential strengthening of the currency.
The rouble, meanwhile, has lost a quarter of its
value against the dollar so far this year. It is on course for
its biggest weekly loss since early 2009 after the central bank
in Moscow decided to cap daily dollar sales at $350 million.
Investors interpret that to mean it would not shore up the
rouble.
"Russia is really moving to inflation targeting, and
inflation targeting... means a freely floating exchange rate,"
Kelimbetov said.
Kelimbetov said the tenge's stability was backed by the
country's low state-guaranteed external debt of less than 2.5
percent of gross domestic product and by total international
reserves exceeding $100 billion.
Kazakhstan successfully launched a $2.5 billion Eurobond
last month, its economy continues to grow at above 4 percent and
its budget is based on an average 2014 oil price of $95 compared
with a likely outturn of around $100.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by John Stonestreet)