Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ALMATY Dec 24 Kazakhstan's government promised on Wednesday to prevent sharp volatility in the tenge currency in 2015, it said in a statement.
The oil-rich Central Asian nation devalued the tenge by 19 percent in February to ease pressure on its economy. Kazakhstan's competitiveness has been hurt by a sharp slide in the Russian rouble. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Alexander Winning)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high