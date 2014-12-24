ALMATY Dec 24 Kazakhstan's government promised on Wednesday to prevent sharp volatility in the tenge currency in 2015, it said in a statement.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation devalued the tenge by 19 percent in February to ease pressure on its economy. Kazakhstan's competitiveness has been hurt by a sharp slide in the Russian rouble. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Alexander Winning)