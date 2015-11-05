* Tenge slide accelerates after cbank reshuffle

* Bank says has minimised presence on market to save reserves

* Currency could fall further before rebounding - analyst (Writes through with cbank policy statement)

ALMATY, Nov 5 Kazakhstan's tenge currency fell to new lows on Thursday after the central bank decided to stop burning through reserves by propping it up and switched to a hands-off approach.

The tenge's weighted average rate fell to 298.92 per dollar in the main morning session on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange from 284.28 in the previous morning session. It briefly touched an all-time intraday low of 301.00 per dollar.

"Further exchange rate dynamics will depend on factors mostly determined by the situation on global financial and commodity markets," the regulator said in a statement.

The weighted average rate, which is used as the official exchange rate, has slid 6.2 percent since presidential aide Daniyar Akishev replaced Kairat Kelimbetov as chairman of the Central Asian country's central bank on Monday.

Under Kelimbetov, the central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, but resumed heavy interventions from Sept. 16 when the tenge touched 300 per dollar.

On Thursday, the regulator said such interventions had cost the bank and the state oil fund over $5 billion and described them as a deviation from the free float policy.

FURTHER WEAKENING

Following the announcement, the market may test how far the tenge can slide.

Sabit Khakimzhanov, head of research at investment bank Halyk Finance, said the currency could fall to 310-330 per dollar before investors start buying it again. It could then rebound to around 270 per dollar, which Halyk Finance considers a balanced rate in the longer run.

The sharp tenge depreciation followed a plunge in the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export, and exchange rate adjustments in Russia and China, the country's major trading partners.

While it will boost local exporters' competitiveness, the move may stress the banking system by putting pressure on asset quality and capital adequacy ratios.

Kazakhstan imports the vast majority of its consumer goods and higher prices for those will also dent ordinary Kazakhs' incomes. Consumer price inflation surged to 5.2 percent month-on-month in October, its highest rate since at least 2012, from 1.0 percent in September.

But abandoning support for the tenge may allow the central bank to focus on economic growth, which the International Monetary Fund expects to slow to 1.5 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2014.

It could start by cutting its benchmark interest rate, which it hiked to 16 percent from 12 percent a month ago in an attempt to curb demand for dollars.

The bank said on Thursday it had postponed the monthly policy review meeting originally scheduled for Friday and would announce a new date later. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)