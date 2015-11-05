* Tenge slide accelerates after cbank reshuffle
* Bank says has minimised presence on market to save
reserves
* Currency could fall further before rebounding - analyst
(Writes through with cbank policy statement)
ALMATY, Nov 5 Kazakhstan's tenge currency fell
to new lows on Thursday after the central bank decided to stop
burning through reserves by propping it up and switched to a
hands-off approach.
The tenge's weighted average rate fell to 298.92 per dollar
in the main morning session on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
from 284.28 in the previous morning session. It
briefly touched an all-time intraday low of 301.00 per dollar.
"Further exchange rate dynamics will depend on factors
mostly determined by the situation on global financial and
commodity markets," the regulator said in a statement.
The weighted average rate, which is used as the official
exchange rate, has slid 6.2 percent since presidential aide
Daniyar Akishev replaced Kairat Kelimbetov as chairman of the
Central Asian country's central bank on Monday.
Under Kelimbetov, the central bank abandoned its pegged
exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, but resumed heavy interventions
from Sept. 16 when the tenge touched 300 per dollar.
On Thursday, the regulator said such interventions had cost
the bank and the state oil fund over $5 billion and described
them as a deviation from the free float policy.
FURTHER WEAKENING
Following the announcement, the market may test how far the
tenge can slide.
Sabit Khakimzhanov, head of research at investment bank
Halyk Finance, said the currency could fall to 310-330 per
dollar before investors start buying it again. It could then
rebound to around 270 per dollar, which Halyk Finance considers
a balanced rate in the longer run.
The sharp tenge depreciation followed a plunge in the price
of oil, Kazakhstan's main export, and exchange rate adjustments
in Russia and China, the country's major trading partners.
While it will boost local exporters' competitiveness, the
move may stress the banking system by putting pressure on asset
quality and capital adequacy ratios.
Kazakhstan imports the vast majority of its consumer goods
and higher prices for those will also dent ordinary Kazakhs'
incomes. Consumer price inflation surged to 5.2 percent
month-on-month in October, its highest rate since at least 2012,
from 1.0 percent in September.
But abandoning support for the tenge may allow the central
bank to focus on economic growth, which the International
Monetary Fund expects to slow to 1.5 percent this year from 4.3
percent in 2014.
It could start by cutting its benchmark interest rate, which
it hiked to 16 percent from 12 percent a month ago in an attempt
to curb demand for dollars.
The bank said on Thursday it had postponed the monthly
policy review meeting originally scheduled for Friday and would
announce a new date later.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Catherine Evans)