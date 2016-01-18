(Updates with secondary session)
ALMATY Jan 18 The weighted average of the
Kazakh tenge fell to an all-time low of 374.31 per dollar on the
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from 360.90 the
previous trading day.
The move followed the lifting of sanctions against Iran
which sent oil prices to their lowest since 2003. Brent crude
traded at $28.60 per barrel as of 0936 GMT.
The tenge lost nearly half of its value against the dollar
last year as the oil-exporting country abandoned its dollar peg
in August. Kazakhstan's central bank said in December it did not
rule out further weakening of the currency if oil prices fall
below $30 per barrel.
A weaker tenge helps local exporters of oil and metals,
which account for the bulk of Kazakhstan's industrial output and
tax revenues, stay afloat by reducing some of their costs.
Below are the results of trading on Monday and Friday, based
on combined figures for the main and secondary trading sessions.
Jan 18 Jan 15
Weighted average rate (per $1) 374.31 360.90
Volume traded ($ mln) 136.000 83.800
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)