ALMATY Aug 21 The tenge opened at 251.50 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday, firming from a weighted average of 255.26 at Thursday's close.

The tenge tumbled by 26.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday after the government and central bank introduced a freely floating rate, abandoning a currency corridor of 170-198 per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim COghill)