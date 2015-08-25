ALMATY Aug 25 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge fell to 230.11 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, from a close of 218.61 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170-198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Shri Navaratnam)