UPDATE 2-India moves resolution of $150 bln bad debt problem into cenbank's court
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
ALMATY Aug 25 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge fell to 230.11 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, from a close of 218.61 in the previous trading session.
The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170-198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
* Drive Shack Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends