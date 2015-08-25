(Refiles to add missing figure in seventh paragraph)

ALMATY Aug 25 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge fell on Tuesday after rising sharply in the previous trading session, with markets awaiting further weakening of the volatile currency hit by low oil prices and the weak rouble of major trade partner Russia.

The tenge dropped to 230.11 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) from a close of 218.61 on Monday when it gained 10 percent as companies sold dollars to meet monthly tax payments.

The central bank and government decided last Thursday to introduce a freely floating rate for the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170-198 tenge per dollar.

While ditching the currency corridor, the central bank said it would not interfere massively to resist downward pressure on the currency caused by sharp declines in crude oil and commodity prices on which the Central Asian nation depends.

The bank, which had watched the sharp rate fluctuations during the three previous trading sessions, intervened mildly with some $30 million on Tuesday to try to lessen volatility on the market, one dealer said.

"The situation somewhat stabilised today but volatility remains high," he told Reuters, saying rate gyrations had ranged from 225 to 250 per dollar on the KASE. Trading volume was $144.8 million, he said, compared with Monday's $75 million.

"We expect 245-255 per dollar by the end of this week."

Another dealer confirmed the central bank's presence on the market, but called it "information interventions" aimed to narrow wide swings of the rate rather than to prop up the tenge.

The tenge weakened even despite the fact that exporters continued to sell dollars to meet their monthly tax payments.

"Markets are in a pretty complicated situation, the rouble may fall further to 72-75 per dollar," the first dealer said.

"The time of pricey commodities is over, and I see nothing positive for the currencies of emerging economies exporting raw materials."

Benchmark Brent oil traded at $43.65 per barrel at 0809 GMT on Tuesday. The rouble firmed by 1.8 percent to 69.62 per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Keith Weir)