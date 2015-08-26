(Adds analyst comments, details)

ALMATY Aug 26 The Kazakh tenge extended losses on Wednesday, moving back towards the range it traded in after authorities floated the currency last week, where dealers expect it to settle, as broader Asian markets struggled.

The tenge's official rate fell to 243.99 per dollar from a close of 230.11 in the previous session.

It had fallen by around a quarter on Thursday to 255.26 after authorities in the oil-dependent central Asian state abandoned its trading corridor of 170 to 198 to the dollar, succumbing to pressure from a plunge in crude prices and other commodities.

It then jumped 10 percent on Monday as Kazakh companies sold dollars to meet monthly tax payments.

"The situation continues to stabilise," said a dealer from a large Kazakh bank. "The current (tenge) rate looks more balanced against the rouble, but it looks like it has yet to drop by 5 to 10 tenge per dollar."

"I believe that by the end of this week or early next week, depending on the market situation, we can expect a rate of 255-257 per dollar."

As of 0612 GMT, benchmark Brent crude traded at $43.55, up 1 percent on the day before. The rouble of Kazzakhstan's main trading partner Russia closed stronger at 68.85 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Broader Asian markets struggled on Wednesday as investors feared fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough to stabilise its slowing economy or halt a stock collapse that is roiling global markets. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by John Stonestreet)