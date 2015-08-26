(Adds analyst comments, details)
ALMATY Aug 26 The Kazakh tenge extended losses
on Wednesday, moving back towards the range it traded in after
authorities floated the currency last week, where dealers expect
it to settle, as broader Asian markets struggled.
The tenge's official rate fell to 243.99 per dollar
from a close of 230.11 in the previous session.
It had fallen by around a quarter on Thursday to 255.26
after authorities in the oil-dependent central Asian state
abandoned its trading corridor of 170 to 198 to the dollar,
succumbing to pressure from a plunge in crude prices and other
commodities.
It then jumped 10 percent on Monday as Kazakh companies sold
dollars to meet monthly tax payments.
"The situation continues to stabilise," said a dealer from a
large Kazakh bank. "The current (tenge) rate looks more balanced
against the rouble, but it looks like it has yet to drop by 5 to
10 tenge per dollar."
"I believe that by the end of this week or early next week,
depending on the market situation, we can expect a rate of
255-257 per dollar."
As of 0612 GMT, benchmark Brent crude traded at $43.55, up 1
percent on the day before. The rouble of
Kazzakhstan's main trading partner Russia closed stronger at
68.85 against the dollar on Tuesday.
Broader Asian markets struggled on Wednesday as investors
feared fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough to stabilise
its slowing economy or halt a stock collapse that is roiling
global markets.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by John Stonestreet)