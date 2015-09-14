BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
ALMATY, Sept 14 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 273.55 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 252.14 in the previous trading session.
Sept 14 Sept 11
Weighted average rate (per $1) 273.55 252.14
Volume traded ($ mln) 28.3 199.1
Multi-currency basket 169.37 169.71
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Says no divergences in asset classification and provisioning observed by RBI for FY 2015-16