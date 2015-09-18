BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
ALMATY, Sept 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge eased to 270.69 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 270.11 in the previous trading session.
Sept 18 Sept 17
Weighted average rate (per $1) 270.69 270.11
Volume traded ($ mln) 12.000 233.500
Multi-currency basket 182.27 191.35
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
