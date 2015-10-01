BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
ALMATY Oct 1 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge edged down to 270.90 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday from a close of 270.89 in the previous trading session.
Oct 1 Sept 30
Weighted average rate (per $1) 270.90 270.89
Volume traded ($ mln) 100.000 221.000
Multi-currency basket 182.44 181.97
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: