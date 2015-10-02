BRIEF-Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083
* Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (gbm)
ALMATY Oct 2 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge edged down to 271.05 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 270.90 in the previous trading session.
Oct 2 Oct 1
Weighted average rate (per $1) 271.05 270.90
Volume traded ($ mln) 109.050 100.000
Multi-currency basket 182.38 182.44
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (gbm)
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million