UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
ALMATY Oct 15 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 277.05 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday from a close of 275.99 in the previous trading session.
Oct 15 Oct 14
Weighted average rate (per $1) 277.05 275.99
Volume traded ($ mln) 148.100 89.300
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.