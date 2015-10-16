BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding to increase its capital to 20.0 million lira
* To increase share capital to 20.0 million lira ($5.64 million) from 16.0 million lira through private placement
ALMATY Oct 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge rose to 276.10 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 277.05 in the previous trading session.
Oct 16 Oct 15
Weighted average rate (per $1) 276.10 277.05
Volume traded ($ mln) 97.800 148.100
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago