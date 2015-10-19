European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
ALMATY Oct 19 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 276.88 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 276.10 in the previous trading session.
Oct 19 Oct 16
Weighted average rate (per $1) 276.88 276.10
Volume traded ($ mln) 32.200 97.800
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Selected as preferred partner for 236 new homes in south kilburn, nw6