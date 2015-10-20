BRIEF-Pruksa Holding says q1 net profit was 681.3 million baht
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Oct 20 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 277.10 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday from a close of 276.88 in the previous trading session.
Oct 20 Oct 19
Weighted average rate (per $1) 277.10 276.88
Volume traded ($ mln) 402.700 32.200
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA