BRIEF-Verusa Holding Q1 net result turns to loss of 410,261 lira
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 13.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 27.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
ALMATY Oct 26 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 278.55 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 277.51 in the previous trading session.
Oct 26 Oct 23
Weighted average rate (per $1) 278.55 277.51
Volume traded ($ mln) 53.500 139.100
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 11 China's Shimao Property and Longfor Properties said they had won regulatory approval to issue medium-term notes in the interbank market, a refinancing channel local developers are increasingly tapping to circumvent restrictions aimed at cooling the property market.