ALMATY Nov 10 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge rose to 306.74 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, from an official close of 312.65 in the previous session.

Kazakhstan's central bank, the main seller of foreign currency in the last two months, said last week it would minimise its presence on the domestic market in order to save reserves. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Sunil Nair)