BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
ALMATY Nov 19 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge firmed to 307.40 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday from a close of 307.68 in the previous trading session.
Nov 19 Nov 18
Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.40 307.68
Volume traded ($ mln) 87.600 60.300
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.