BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ALMATY Nov 23 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge rose to 307.21 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 307.32 in the previous trading session.
Nov 23 Nov 20
Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.21 307.32
Volume traded ($ mln) 185.350 69.900
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.