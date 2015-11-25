BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
ALMATY Nov 25 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge rose to 307.08 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from a close of 307.13 in the previous trading session.
Nov 25 Nov 24
Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.08 307.13
Volume traded ($ mln) 47.200 98.500
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.