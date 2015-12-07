SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower; Thailand extends fall to fifth day

May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, tracking broader Asian and Wall Street peers, while Thailand posted its fifth straight session of losses. Asian stocks slipped, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street triggered by a selloff in shares of department stores. Thai shares fell 0.4 percent to their lowest level in nearly a month, dragged down by financials and energy stocks. The index is down 1.6 percent on week. Energy Earth Pub