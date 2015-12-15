(Writes through with context, money market rate, comments)
ALMATY, Dec 15 The Kazakh tenge's
freefall slowed on Tuesday as money market rates soared,
limiting local demand for the dollar, and oil prices inched up
after a sharp decline.
The weighted average of the tenge fell to a record low of
337.80 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
in the main, morning session.
But it pared most of these losses and rose to 332.36 per
dollar in the second session - still a decline from 331.33 on
Monday but at a much slower pace.
Meanwhile, the average overnight repo rate hit an
all-time high of 555.3 percent on Tuesday, up from 38.2 percent
a day earlier.
"Clearly, the central bank considers the tenge undervalued
and refuses to provide liquidity on the money market," said
Sabit Khakimzhanov, head of research at investment bank Halyk
Finance. "Market players who had been buying foreign currency
using borrowed tenge were forced to sell it at a loss."
"We think the message sent through the money market will be
convincing enough. If rates remain above 25 percent, market
players will prefer to sell foreign currency in order to obtain
tenge liquidity rather than borrow it on the money market."
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it maintained its
presence on the foreign exchange market to prevent excessive
volatility but did not stand in the way of fundamental factors.
It said the tenge's weakness was primarily due to a 15
percent drop in the price of Brent oil this month.
Brent traded at $38.36 per barrel by 1300 GMT, up from
Monday's close of $37.92.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by
Gareth Jones)