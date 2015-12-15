(Writes through with context, money market rate, comments) ALMATY, Dec 15 The Kazakh tenge's freefall slowed on Tuesday as money market rates soared, limiting local demand for the dollar, and oil prices inched up after a sharp decline. The weighted average of the tenge fell to a record low of 337.80 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange in the main, morning session. But it pared most of these losses and rose to 332.36 per dollar in the second session - still a decline from 331.33 on Monday but at a much slower pace. Meanwhile, the average overnight repo rate hit an all-time high of 555.3 percent on Tuesday, up from 38.2 percent a day earlier. "Clearly, the central bank considers the tenge undervalued and refuses to provide liquidity on the money market," said Sabit Khakimzhanov, head of research at investment bank Halyk Finance. "Market players who had been buying foreign currency using borrowed tenge were forced to sell it at a loss." "We think the message sent through the money market will be convincing enough. If rates remain above 25 percent, market players will prefer to sell foreign currency in order to obtain tenge liquidity rather than borrow it on the money market." Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it maintained its presence on the foreign exchange market to prevent excessive volatility but did not stand in the way of fundamental factors. It said the tenge's weakness was primarily due to a 15 percent drop in the price of Brent oil this month. Brent traded at $38.36 per barrel by 1300 GMT, up from Monday's close of $37.92. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Gareth Jones)