(Adds details, background)
ALMATY Nov 30 Kazakhstan will keep its floating
exchange rate after allowing its tenge currency to slide
in line with oil prices and ordering bloated state holdings and
companies to slim down, its president said on Monday.
"There will be no return to endlessly supporting the tenge
using the money from the National Fund," President Nursultan
Nazarbayev said in his annual address to the nation, referring
to the $63.9 billion state oil fund.
Kazakhstan's central bank, which had earlier supported the
tenge by selling dollars from reserves, abandoned its
dollar peg policy in August, allowing the tenge to slide about
40 percent since then.
Nazarbayev also said the country's pension assets, now
managed by the central bank and worth about $17.8 billion, must
be transferred to private managers, both local and foreign ones,
in 2016. This is a return to the system that existed until 2013.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS
He said the oil-rich Central Asian nation's pension fund
assets must only be tapped by the state to balance the country's
budget, and not for the government's "running needs" nor for
lending to state or private companies.
In order to streamline tax collection, Nazarbayev ordered
the government to replace the existing value added tax with a
sales tax. He did not specify any rates.
He ordered state holdings such as Samruk Kazyna to slim down
and simplify their complex structures by selling off assets,
although he did not name any particular companies.
Sources close to the government told Reuters this month that
Kazakhstan was considering selling some or all of its stakes in
60 companies, including miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG),
flagship carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom.
"We have been spoiled during all these years by the big oil
money, by the exorbitant prices for our export goods,"
Nazarbayev said. "We handed out money to everybody, everyone
bloated their staff, and everyone was content. This had to end
at some point and now the end has come."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and
Tom Heneghan)