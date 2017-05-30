ALMATY May 30 Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, Tengizchevroil, has restarted operations which had been briefly suspended on Tuesday after a toxic substance was released, the company said.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, which said the event was caused by an unplanned power loss and there were no injuries, spills or equipment damage. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Denis PInchuk)