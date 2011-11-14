ALMATY, Nov 14 Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus grew to $39.8 billion in the first nine months of 2011 from $22.8 billion in the same period last year, the State Statistics Agency said on Monday.

Exports, predominantly oil and metals, rose by 49.9 percent year-on-year to $65.8 billion in January-September 2011. Imports rose by 23.5 percent to $26.1 billion.

China was Kazakhstan's largest export market in the period, accounting for 17.9 percent of export revenues. Italy was second, with 16.5 percent, and Russia third, with 8.6 percent.

Russia accounted for 44.9 percent of Kazakhstan's imports, followed by China at 12.5 percent and Germany and Ukraine at 4.9 percent each.

Following are data supplied by the State Statistics Agency:

FOREIGN TRADE BALANCE OF KAZAKHSTAN ($ million)

Jan-Sept 2011 Jan-Sept 2010 Exports 65,817.7 43,918.1 Imports 26,051.9 21,099.0 Balance +39,765.8 +22,819.1

JAN-SEPT 2011 TRADE BY INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY (pct of total)

EXPORTS IMPORTS

China - 17.9 Russia - 44.9

Italy - 16.5 China - 12.5

Russia - 8.6 Germany - 4.9

Netherlands - 8.2 Ukraine - 4.9

France - 6.1 United States - 4.3