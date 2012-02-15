ALMATY, Feb 15 Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus grew 72 percent to $50 billion in 2011 from $29.1 billion in 2010, the State Statistics Agency said on Wednesday. Exports, predominantly oil and metals, rose by 48 percent to $88.1 billion in 2011. Imports rose by 25 percent to $38.0 billion. China was Kazakhstan's largest export market last year, accounting for 18.5 percent of export revenues. Italy was second, with 17.1 percent, and Russia third with 8.5 percent. Russia accounted for 42.8 percent of all of Kazakhstan's imports in 2011, followed by China with 13.2 percent and Germany with 5.5 percent. Following are data supplied by the State Statistics Agency: FOREIGN TRADE BALANCE OF KAZAKHSTAN ($ million) Jan-Dec 2011 Jan-Dec 2010 Exports 88,117.7 59,543.4 Imports 38,038.7 30,437.9 Balance +50,079.0 +29,105.5 JAN-DEC 2011 TRADE BY INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY (pct of total) EXPORTS IMPORTS China - 18.5 Russia - 42.8 Italy - 17.1 China - 13.2 Russia - 8.5 Germany - 5.5 Netherlands - 7.5 Ukraine - 4.6 France - 6.1 United States - 4.5 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)