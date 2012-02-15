Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
ALMATY, Feb 15 Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus grew 72 percent to $50 billion in 2011 from $29.1 billion in 2010, the State Statistics Agency said on Wednesday. Exports, predominantly oil and metals, rose by 48 percent to $88.1 billion in 2011. Imports rose by 25 percent to $38.0 billion. China was Kazakhstan's largest export market last year, accounting for 18.5 percent of export revenues. Italy was second, with 17.1 percent, and Russia third with 8.5 percent. Russia accounted for 42.8 percent of all of Kazakhstan's imports in 2011, followed by China with 13.2 percent and Germany with 5.5 percent. Following are data supplied by the State Statistics Agency: FOREIGN TRADE BALANCE OF KAZAKHSTAN ($ million) Jan-Dec 2011 Jan-Dec 2010 Exports 88,117.7 59,543.4 Imports 38,038.7 30,437.9 Balance +50,079.0 +29,105.5 JAN-DEC 2011 TRADE BY INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY (pct of total) EXPORTS IMPORTS China - 18.5 Russia - 42.8 Italy - 17.1 China - 13.2 Russia - 8.5 Germany - 5.5 Netherlands - 7.5 Ukraine - 4.6 France - 6.1 United States - 4.5 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.