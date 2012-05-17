* Head of detention centre sentenced to five years
* Court rules lack of medical care caused death of detainee
* More verdicts due in Kazakh oil town riot trials
By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, May 17 A court in Kazakhstan sentenced a
police officer to five years in jail on Thursday for his actions
during last year's deadly riots that shook the Central Asian
country's image of stability.
Zhenisbek Temirov became the first person to be convicted
over Kazakhstan's worst violence in decades when a city court
found him guilty of holding people illegally in a detention
centre in the oil town of Zhanaozen.
Thirty-seven people are standing a separate trial over the
December clashes that killed at least 14 people and saw police
use live rounds in Zhanaozen and the nearby village of Shetpe.
The violence posed the most serious challenge to President
Nursultan Nazarbayev in his two decades of rule and followed a
months-long protest by local oil workers fired after striking in
an attempt to win higher wages.
Among other charges, a court in the regional centre of
Aktau, 145 km (95 miles) west of Zhanaozen, found Temirov guilty
of failing to allow medical care for a 50-year-old man who died
in hospital after being held in the detention centre.
"Temirov, in the knowledge that one of those held illegally
- (Bazarbai) Kenzhebayev - required medical aid, did not take
the requisite measures, which resulted in the death of the
latter," the Mangistau regional court said in a statement.
Many residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau say authorities were
culpable for their failure to address the oil workers'
grievances and question why police opened fire on protesters.
Zhanaozen was placed under a state of emergency after the
violence on Dec. 16 - the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's
independence from the Soviet Union - until the end of January.
Authorities say police were forced to resort to lethal force
after being attacked by violent protesters, including sacked oil
workers. Under scrutiny from the West and rights bodies, they
have pledged to hold a fair investigation.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For stories on this trial:
> Kazakh trial fuels anger in mutinous oil town
> Kazakh trial evokes passions in crowded court
> Forlorn relatives of accused appeal to West
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Amirzhan Kosanov, one of the leaders of the opposition
All-National Social Democratic Party, said he believed the
convicted policeman had been singled out.
"They've found a scapegoat," Kosanov said. "There's no way
the leader of one small institution in Aktau could take big
political decisions. There were other people there."
Temirov's trial lasted from April 25 until May 11. He was
also told to pay 1 million tenge ($6,750) in damages to the dead
man's family. He has 15 days to appeal the sentence.
The trial is one of a series in Aktau, a port on the Caspian
Sea where relatives have crammed into courtrooms since March to
protest the innocence of their family members. More police
officers are standing trial separately for abuse of office.
The biggest trial, however, involves 37 accused of crimes
including the organisation of mass disorder, arson, destruction
of property and the use of violence against the state.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Editing by Maria
Golovnina)