* Oil exporter Kazakhstan under pressure to probe violence
* Police, oil worker clashes worst violence in decades
* Opposition says more should have been charged
* Attention on trial of 37 people over Zhanaozen violence
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, May 28 Five Kazakh policemen were jailed
for between five and seven years on Monday for abusing their
power during clashes between armed officers and striking oil
workers in the country's worst violence in decades.
At least 14 people were killed in the fighting that erupted
in the western oil town of Zhanaozen on Dec. 16 after a
seven-month strike by oilmen demanding higher wages spun out of
control.
The violence spread the next day to the nearby village of
Shetpe, where another protester was killed.
Kazakhstan, an oil-exporting nation of 16.7 million which
has attracted massive investment from Western energy majors, has
faced pressure from the United States and Europe to conduct a
fair and transparent investigation into the clashes.
But Bolat Abilov, a Kazakh opposition leader, criticised the
sentence. "There should have been many more policemen in the
dock," he told Reuters. "Many people were killed and more than
100 wounded. These five could not possibly have done it all."
"Why were they tried for abuse of power and not for murder?"
he said.
Kabdygali Utegaliyev, the deputy police chief for the
Mangistau region who coordinated the action in Zhanaozen, was
given a seven-year jail term "for abuse of power with the use of
weapons or special devices," the Mangistau regional court,
located in the Caspian Sea port of Aktau, said in a statement.
Three other officers, found guilty on the same charges, were
jailed for six years and one officer for five years. The
statement did not say whether any of the men had opened fire
themselves.
The violence posed a serious challenge to President
Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled the resource-rich nation for
more than 20 years through a combination of market reforms and
authoritarian methods, keeping a tight lid on dissent.
FLURRY OF TRIALS
The prosecutor-general's office said in January that, in
general, police had acted within legal bounds in resorting to
the use of weapons after "a group of sacked oilmen and hooligan
youths committed mass disorder".
But it also said that, "in some cases, the use of weapons
and other special devices by the police was disproportionate".
An Aktau court this month jailed another police officer for
five years after finding him guilty of holding people illegally
in a detention centre in Zhanaozen.
Last week, a separate court cleared six people of rioting in
Shetpe, where a large group of people supporting striking oilmen
stopped a passenger train and set a locomotive on fire.
Four in the Shetpe trial were jailed for between four and
seven years, one was given a suspended sentence and a sixth was
freed under an amnesty.
Another trial of 37 people charged over the violence in
Zhanaozen has still not announced a verdict. The charges include
the organisation of mass disorder, arson, destruction of
property and use of violence against the state.
Members of Kazakhstan's disparate opposition have said this
hearing could set the tone for the upcoming trial of around 18
political activists due to stand trial during the summer accused
of fomenting "social hatred" among striking oilmen.
If found guilty, each may face between seven and 12 years in
jail.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)