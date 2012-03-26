* Mass trial to begin after deadly riots in Zhanaozen

* Test for Kazakh authorities after stability shattered

* Supreme Court promises transparent hearing

* Some local residents say authorities must take blame

By Dmitry Solovyov

AKTAU, Kazakhstan, March 27 Thirty-seven people accused of rioting in a Kazakh oil town will stand trial on Tuesday in a case seen as an attempt by the former Soviet republic to restore its shattered image of stability following the unrest.

At least 14 people were killed during the clashes in December, the most serious challenge to President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his more than two decades as leader of the oil-producing Central Asian state.

The authorities say police were forced to open fire after being attacked by violent protesters.

Facing pressure from the West and human rights bodies, authorities in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, have pledged to hold a transparent investigation and fair trials.

On the eve of the trial, workers frantically were painting walls and installing equipment in the Caspian port city of Aktau at a makeshift courtroom inside a youth centre, one of the few venues in the city big enough to host the unprecedented hearing.

Some residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau, speaking before the trial, could ill conceal their anger.

They said authorities were culpable for their failure to address a labour dispute by oil workers that began in May last year and eventually triggered the riots.

"The bosses are to blame, those sitting up there in Astana," said Berdykul, 58, a disabled pensioner in Aktau.

Marat, a 28-year-old ambulance driver in Aktau, said he believed those who fired the shots - not the sacked oil workers - should be tried.

"They were defending their labour rights," he said. "You shouldn't be shot with live rounds for this."

The accused face charges of organising mass disorder, attacking police, robbery and arson during violence on Dec. 16 in the remote and dusty town of Zhanaozen, which followed a months-long protest by oil workers fired after going on strike.

The Supreme Court says the trial is taking place in Aktau, 145 km (90 miles) west of Zhanaozen, to allow for greater security and transparency. The trial will be open to relatives of the accused and those killed, as well as rights groups.

"All the necessary conditions and additional measures have been taken to provide transparency of the judicial process," Oksana Peters, spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, told reporters in the capital Astana.

Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker, has presided over sustained economic growth in Kazakhstan that has lifted per capita GDP to levels on par with Turkey and Mexico.

But critics point to a lack of democratic freedoms and his intolerance of dissent.

The prosecutor-general's office has said police in December acted within their legal bounds in Zhanaozen and resorted to the use of weapons only after a "group of sacked oilmen and hooligan youths committed mass disorder". (Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Maria Golovnina)