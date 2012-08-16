* Critic charged with plan to overthrow government
* Prosecutors allege links to billionaire fugitive Ablyazov
* Oil town riots prompted crackdown on opposition
* Senior U.S. diplomat urges fair trial
By Mariya Gordeyeva
AKTAU, Kazakhstan, Aug 16 An outspoken critic of
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was accused on Thursday of
colluding with a billionaire fugitive to overthrow the
government in a trial the United States says will test
democratic reforms in the oil-rich former Soviet state.
Prosecutors accused Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the
unofficial political party Alga!, of helping orchestrate dissent
among striking oil workers in the prelude to deadly rioting on
Dec. 16-17 that shattered Kazakhstan's reputation for stability.
He denied the charges and, as the trial began in a packed
courtroom, around 30 of his supporters shouted for his release.
At least 15 people were killed in western Kazakhstan when
police opened fire on protesters in riots that followed months
of protests by sacked oilmen, posing the most serious challenge
to Nazarbayev in his more than two decades as president.
Kazakhstan's leaders are particularly wary of dissent
following mass protests in Russia, which shares a language
favoured by millions of its citizens and remains the country's
biggest trading partner.
In recent years, they have tried to balance their desire to
preserve stability and robust economic growth with efforts to
improve the country's image on the world stage.
Kozlov, 52, faces a maximum prison term of 13 years if
convicted of charges that include inciting social discord and
trying forcibly to overthrow the constitutional order. Two
independent opposition activists are on trial alongside him.
One of the accused, 54-year-old local oil worker Akzhanat
Aminov, pleaded guilty. The other activist, Serik Sapargaly, 60,
said he accepted some blame without admitting full guilt.
Dressed in an open-necked shirt, Kozlov, who denied all
charges, waved at supporters when led into a glass box in the
court in the Caspian port city of Aktau, 2,600 km (1,625 miles)
west of the capital, Astana.
Prosecutors said he had acted under orders from Mukhtar
Ablyazov, the self-exiled former head of Kazakh bank BTA
and an arch foe of Nazarbayev, to travel the country
and find "a weak spot".
Kozlov had earlier asked the judge to postpone the hearing
to allow him more time to familiarise himself with the
1,300-page case document. Permission was denied, prompting slow
claps from his supporters that drew a warning from the judge.
"He will fight the charges," Kozlov's wife, Aliya
Turuzbekova, told Reuters after the court adjourned for the day.
"But he understands that a conviction and severe punishment
await. He is preparing his family for this."
FRAGMENTED OPPOSITION
Britain granted political asylum to Ablyazov last year as he
awaited embezzlement charges brought by his former bank, which
he has said are politically motivated. But his whereabouts are
unknown since he fled after being convicted in February of
contempt of court.
Back home, Kazakhstan's marginalised and fragmented
opposition enjoys relatively little popular support. Several
hundred people attended rallies held monthly in Almaty, the
country's largest city, after a Jan. 15 parliamentary election.
Nazarbayev, a former steel worker who rose through the ranks
of the Soviet Communist party, remains popular across the mainly
Muslim country of 16.7 million people and is credited for
sustained economic growth in an otherwise volatile region.
Robert Blake, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South
and Central Asia, said Kazakhstan had a "particular
responsibility" to demonstrate reforms it pledged as chair of
the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2010.
"We hope that (the trial) is going to be conducted in a
fair, impartial and open way," Blake told reporters in Almaty.
"We also hope that the trial itself will not undermine some
of the progress that Kazakhstan is making to develop a
multi-party democracy," he said on the eve of the trial.
January's election allowed three parties into Kazakhstan's
parliament for the first time in 20 years of independence, a
small concession to democracy in the face of growing frustration
over the unequal distribution of the country's mineral wealth.
But the second- and third-placed parties are broadly
sympathetic to Nazarbayev's ruling Nur Otan party, which itself
won 81 percent of the vote. The OSCE's observer mission said
genuine opposition parties had been barred and media shackled.
Kozlov's Alga! party, long denied official registration, was
not eligible to run. He was arrested a week after the election
in an apparent crackdown on vocal critics of the government.
"Anything short of a scrupulously fair trial will only serve
to cast further doubt that the case against these men is
arbitrary and politically motivated," Mihra Rittmann, Central
Asia researcher for Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
Prominent rights activist Yevgeny Zhovtis, observing the
trial, said he expected a verdict by the end of August. Earlier
trials of those accused of participating in the violence saw 23
people jailed, including six policemen.