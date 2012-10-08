AKTAU, Kazakhstan Oct 8 An outspoken critic of
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was jailed for
seven-and-a-half years on Monday for his part in a failed
attempt to overthrow the government of the oil-producing Central
Asian state.
Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unofficial Alga! party, was
found guilty of orchestrating dissent among striking oil workers
in the prelude to riots last December that left 15 people dead
and dented Kazakhstan's reputation for stability.
Kozlov, 52, denied the charges. Speaking at the end of the
seven-week trial on Oct. 1, he described his case as an
"undisguised attempt" to stifle civic protest and labour rights.
In more than two decades as president, Nazarbayev, 72, has
eschewed democratic freedoms in pursuit of the resource-fuelled
growth and investment that has made Kazakhstan's economy the
largest in Central Asia.
In recent years, authorities have tried to balance their
desire to preserve stability and economic growth with efforts to
improve the country's image on the world stage.
Prosecutors had earlier said Kozlov, whose property was also
confiscated by the court, had acted under orders from Mukhtar
Ablyazov, an arch-opponent of Nazarbayev and the former head of
BTA bank who fled Kazakhstan in 2009.
Britain granted Ablyazov political asylum as he awaited
embezzlement charges brought by the bank, which he has said were
politically motivated. But his whereabouts are unknown since he
fled after being convicted in February in Britain of contempt of
court.
Two independent opposition activists standing trial
alongside Kozlov, Serik Sapargaly and Akzhanat Aminov, were
given suspended sentences of four and three years respectively.
On Dec. 16, police opened fire on protesters, including
hundreds of sacked oil workers, when riots broke out during a
street party in the town of Zhanaozen to mark 20 years of
Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet Union.
At least 14 people were killed. Rioting spread the next day
to the nearby village of Shetpe, where another person died.
