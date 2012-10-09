* Opponent of Kazakh leader jailed for seven-and-a-half
years
* U.S. says criminal system used to silence opposition
voices
* Kazakhstan says trial of Vladimir Kozlov fair and open
By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Oct 9 The United States on Tuesday
accused Kazakhstan of using its justice system to "silence
opposition voices" after a prominent critic of President
Nursultan Nazarbayev was jailed for inciting violence.
Vladimir Kozlov was found guilty on Monday of colluding with
a fugitive billionaire in a failed attempt to rally oil workers
to bring down the government of the Central Asian state.
Kozlov, 52, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in
prison and had his property confiscated. He has called his case
an "undisguised attempt" to stifle protest and labour rights.
"We note our concern regarding the prosecution of Vladimir
Kozlov and the apparent use of the criminal system to silence
opposition voices," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.
The criticism will hit home in Kazakhstan, which is a
strategic ally of the United States in former Soviet Central
Asia, a resource-rich region to the north of Afghanistan where
Russia and China also vie for influence.
In more than two decades as president, Nazarbayev, 72, has
eschewed democratic freedoms in pursuit of the oil-fuelled
growth and investment that has made Kazakhstan's $185 billion
economy the largest in Central Asia.
Authorities have tried in recent years to balance their
desire to preserve stability with efforts to improve
Kazakhstan's image on the world stage. The country chaired the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2010.
Kozlov was charged with orchestrating dissent among striking
oil workers in the prelude to riots last December that killed 15
people. Two opposition activists tried alongside him were freed
on suspended sentences.
Judge Berdybek Myrzabekov said Kozlov had politicised a
labour dispute under orders from Mukhtar Ablyazov, an arch foe
of Nazarbayev and the self-exiled former head of BTA bank.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said the trial had been fair
and open to everyone.
"I disagree strongly with the politically motivated
insinuations about the alleged lack of a fair and impartial
judgment," said Altay Abibullayev, spokesman for the ministry.
'PAYING THE PRICE'
Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition enjoys little support
at home. Despite never having held an election judged fair by
Western monitors, Nazarbayev is popular in the country of 17
million for presiding over stability relative to its neighbours.
But authorities have grown more wary of dissent after street
protests in Russia, which shares a language with millions of
Kazakhstan's citizens and remains the country's biggest trade
partner.
"The hearing sends a clear message ... that any political
activism which tries to channel social discontent into a
political force against government, especially on the streets,
is unwelcome," said IHS Global Insight analyst Lilit Gevorgyan.
Kozlov's Alga! party, long denied official registration, was
ineligible to stand in a parliamentary election in January. The
confiscation of his assets, including a dozen Alga! offices
registered in his name, is a serious blow to the organisation.
"Kozlov is paying a heavy price for publicly criticising the
Kazakh government," said Mihra Rittmann, Europe and Central Asia
researcher at Human Rights Watch, which also said the trial fell
short of international standards.
(Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana)