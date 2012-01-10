* Nazarbayev vetoes decision to cancel vote in Zhanaozen
* Says residents' right to vote must be honoured
* Parliamentary election scheduled for Jan. 15
By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Jan 10 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev on Tuesday overturned a decision to cancel
parliamentary elections in the mutinous oil town where deadly
riots have posed the biggest challenge to stability in the
country's two decades of independence.
By exercising his veto over the Constitutional Council's
decision, Nazarbayev will allow residents of Zhanaozen to
participate in the former Soviet republic's Jan. 15 vote.
Officials say 16 people were killed when riot police clashed
with protesters in the town on Independence Day last month.
The Constitutional Council had ruled on Friday that the vote
should not take place in Zhanaozen due to an extended state of
emergency in the town, where a months-long strike by sacked oil
workers erupted into Kazakhstan's worst violence in decades.
"The president of Kazakhstan took into account the disquiet
and concern of Zhanaozen's residents at the fact their electoral
rights were limited by the Constitutional Council's decision,"
the presidential administration said in a statement.
"The single aim of the head of state's decision is to
provide the residents of Zhanaozen with the opportunity to
realise their constitutional right to vote and to be elected
into government and local councils," said the statement on the
presidential website, www.akorda.kz.
The violence has posed the biggest threat to the image of
stability cultivated by Nazarbayev in over 20 years as leader, a
period in which he has prized economic growth and market reforms
over democratic freedoms in Central Asia's largest oil producer.
Nazarbayev secured five more years as president by winning
96 percent of the vote in an April 2011 election. The Jan. 15
parliamentary vote, brought forward from August, is designed to
add a democratic veneer to the biggest economy in the region.
Nazarbayev has cited the need for a "multi-party parliament"
and the vote will admit a nominal opposition presence by
guaranteeing seats in the lower chamber for the second-placed
party, whether or not it can meet the 7 percent entry threshold.
While the dominant Nur Otan party is still expected to win a
comfortable majority, the unrest in western Kazakhstan after
seven months of protests by sacked oil workers has dented
confidence in the authorities among some people in the region.
The Dec. 16 clashes in Zhanaozen were followed a day later
by a riot in the nearby village of Shetpe, where another person
died. More than 100 people were wounded in the clashes and
protests spread to the regional capital Aktau for several days.
Analysts had said the initial decision to cancel elections
in Zhanaozen was based on fear that the Nur Otan party would
suffer a heavy defeat in the town or that violence could once
again flare up.
Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition had criticised the
decision and called for a boycott of the parliamentary poll.
Some parties critical of Nazarbayev have had their registration
denied or suspended.
Zhanaozen has about 50,000 registered voters. Kazakhstan, a
country of 16.6 million people covering an area four times the
size of Texas, has around 9.4 million registered voters.
In response to the clashes, 71-year-old Nazarbayev fired his
son-in-law from the top job at the sovereign wealth fund, as
well as the heads of state oil company KazMunaiGas, its
London-listed production unit and the governor of Mangistau
region.
Since Nazarbayev's order to find work for 1,800 sacked
oilmen, more than 1,300 people have applied for jobs at two
local production units of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production.
Nazarbayev also extended the state of emergency in
Zhanaozen, which bans public protests and restricts freedom of
movement, until Jan. 31. It had been due to expire on Jan. 5.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Ralph Gowling)