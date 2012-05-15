ALMATY May 15 Kazakhtelecom, the
largest fixed-line operator in Kazakhstan, aims to borrow about
$200 million to fund expansion this year after paying
shareholders $1.4 billion in dividends from the sale of mobile
unit Kcell.
Chief Financial Director Arnur Nurkatov told a news
conference on Tuesday that it would pay out a first-quarter
dividend of $125.5 per share, compared with a full-year dividend
of $9 per share on its 2011 results.
The company's largest shareholder is Kazakh sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna, with a 46 percent stake.
"We will start payments tomorrow," said Nurkatov.
Kazakhtelecom sold its 49 percent stake in mobile operator
Kcell to Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera for $1.52
billion in February. An initial public offering for 25 percent
plus one share in Kcell is planned for this year.
Kazakhtelecom, which made a net profit of 50.2 billion tenge
($339 million) last year, was considering acquiring new assets
both in Kazakhstan and abroad, including Russia, said Tleu
Aitzhanov, director of the company's project finance department.
"We are also looking at other CIS countries. We're looking
at Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan," he said.
"We have plans to borrow. If our investment programme for
2012 is around 60 billion tenge ($405 million), then we plan to
borrow around half," Aitzhanov said.
