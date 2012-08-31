BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
ALMATY Aug 31 Kazkommertsbank : * H1 2012 net profit up 9.1 pct yr/yr to 13.0 bln tenge ($87.7 mln) * Adjusted net interest margin increased to 3.7 pct * NPLs down to 27.6 pct of gross loans (Almaty Newsroom, + 7 7272 508 500, almaty.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: