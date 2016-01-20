(Adds detail, background)
ALMATY Jan 20 Ratings agency Fitch has
downgraded Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets,
Kazkommertsbank, saying it is likely to require
external capital support or debt restructuring to restore
solvency after a sharp depreciation in the tenge.
The bank, in turn, said that shareholders are ready to
strengthen its capital if necessary.
Fitch has cut Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) long-term Issuer
Default Ratings to "CCC" from "B-", it said in a statement late
on Tuesday, citing weak profitability and an increase in problem
exposures, primarily because of the Kazakh currency's
depreciation.
KKB, which has $1.9 billion in outstanding foreign debt,
said on Wednesday that its capital adequacy ratio was 13 percent
at the end of 2015, well above the required 10 percent.
"However, shareholders have confirmed their readiness to
strengthen the capitalisation of the bank, if the (Kazakh)
regulator determines that it is necessary, and expressed their
confidence in the bank's progressive development, stable growth
and profitability," it said in a written reply to a question
from Reuters.
"It is clear that this year will be tough for the economy in
general and for all market participants due to high market
volatility."
The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half of its value against
the dollar since the oil exporting country abandoned its pegged
exchange rate policy last August.
Fitch said that KKB's main problem asset was its exposure to
BTA Bank, which had been a subsidiary of KKB but was integrated
fully last year. Fitch cited BTA loans "with remote/unclear
recovery prospects".
BTA was once bigger than KKB in terms of assets but it had
to be bailed out by the Kazakh government after the 2008 global
financial crisis.
KKB's biggest shareholder is Kazakh businessman Kenes
Rakishev, who owns a 56.75 percent stake through direct and
indirect holdings.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman)