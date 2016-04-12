ALMATY, April 12 Magzhan Auezov, chief executive of Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender, has been elected head of a local industry lobby group, the group said on Tuesday.

Auezov, 40, who has run Kazkommertsbank for one year, will now lead the Financial Institution's Association of Kazakhstan.

Auezov had said last month that he would step down if he was elected to head the lobby group and managing director Adil Batyrbekov, 38, would take over as interim chief executive. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Sunil Nair)