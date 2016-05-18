ALMATY May 18 Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender, wants to buy out its Eurobonds worth $300-$500 million, board chairman Kenges Rakishev said on Wednesday.

"We have no problems with liquidity," Rakishev said in a strategy presentation webcast. "Our bank is ready to buy out the three issues of Eurobonds with the nearest maturity dates." (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)