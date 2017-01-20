(Adds context, background)
ALMATY Jan 20 Halyk Bank ,
Kazakhstan's second biggest bank by assets, is in "preliminary
talks" with bigger rival Kazkommertsbank, and its
majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, the two
banks said on Friday.
The banks gave no further details of the potential deal.
Sources close to the talks told Reuters in November that the two
groups were discussing a merger.
One of the sources also said at the time that the deal could
involve the write-down of bad assets belonging to
Kazkommertsbank, with help from the state.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara
together with her husband Timur Kulibayev have a controlling
stake in Halyk, which has assets of around $14.0 billion.
Kazkommertsbank, with assets of $15.7 billion, is controlled
by local businessman Kenges Rakishev, a son-in-law of
Nazarbayev's long-time confidant, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali
Tasmagambetov.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Jane Merriman)