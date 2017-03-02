BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ALMATY, March 2 Kazakhstan's biggest lenders by assets, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on a potential acquisition of a controlling interest in KKB by Halyk, KKB said on Thursday.
Kazakhstan's government and the central bank are also parties to the memorandum which envisages, "inter alia, the coverage of possible risks connected with the loan owed to KKB by JSC BTA Bank", KKB said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.