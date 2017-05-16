ALMATY May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.

"We had expected to have a clear understanding (of the deal's details) by the end of May, but the deal is very complicated... and some issues arise," she told a briefing. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Miral Fahmy)