ALMATY, June 2 The planned takeover of
Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank
moved a step closer on Friday as the two
lenders agreed some key terms.
They included an agreement for Halyk to buy the stakes of
Kazkommertsbank's two biggest shareholders for a notional amount
of 1 tenge ($0.0032) each, the central bank said in a statement.
The banks signed a provisional agreement to merge in March,
a deal supported by the government and central bank to
strengthen the country's ailing banking sector.
Halyk is also due to inject capital into Kazkommertsbank
after the latter sells 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) of bad
loans to Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank".
However, the two sides have yet to decide on the size of the
capital injection, despite months of talks, and the central bank
said on Friday that the amount had still to be determined.
The former Soviet republic has struggled to recover from the
2008/09 global financial crisis and its banking sector has been
beset more recently by bad loans since the sharp slide in the
oil price, Kazakhstan's main export.
Kazkommertsbank's two biggest shareholders are businessman
Kenges Rakishev and sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, with a
combined 54 percent stake.
