ALMATY, Nov 29 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday net profit rose by 14 percent in the first nine months of the year on lower provisioning charges and higher fees and commission income.

Kazkommertsbank posted a net profit of 17.9 billion tenge ($122.6 million) in January-September 2011 versus a profit of 15.7 billion tenge in the year-earlier period, the bank said.

It said net interest income before provisions for impairment losses fell by 17.5 percent year-on-year to 86.4 billion tenge in the nine months. But provisioning charges for the same period also decreased, by 31.7 percent to 47.2 billion tenge.

Adjusted net interest margin was 3.3 percent, versus 3.8 percent at the end of 2010. In a presentation to investors, the bank said it expected a net interest margin of 3.2 percent by the end of this year.

It retained its forecast for 5-10 percent net profit growth for full-year 2011.

Kazakhstan's banking sector was among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis, and has shown only limited signs of recovery after some banks completed billion-dollar debt restructuring programmes and others drew on state help.

In a sign of growing confidence in the economy, which at more than $150 billion is the largest in Central Asia, Fitch Ratings last week upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign rating to BBB, a second notch into investment-grade territory..

But problem loans persist across the sector. Kazkommertsbank said non-performing loans accounted for 27.3 percent of its gross loan book at the end of the third quarter, compared with 25.4 percent at the end of 2010.

Provisions for credit impairment losses represented 22.7 percent of gross loans at the end of September, compared with 20.8 percent at the end of 2010. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)