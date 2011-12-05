ALMATY Dec 5 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's largest bank by assets, will pay out nearly $5 million in 2010 dividends on preference shares, the bank said on Monday.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of $0.04 per preference share, the same as it paid out for 2009. It said in a statement that payments would begin on Dec. 12.

Kazkommertsbank posted consolidated net profit of 22 billion tenge ($149 million) in 2010, up 15.6 percent on the previous year.

Kazakhstan's banks were among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis, which laid bare the sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

Though problem loans persist across the sector, confidence is growing in the wider economy, which at more than $150 billion is the largest in Central Asia.

Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign rating last month, to BBB and BBB+ respectively..

The largest shareholders in Kazkommertsbank include the Central Asian Investment Co, board chairman Nurzhan Subkhanberdin, Alnair Capital Holding, Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)