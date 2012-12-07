* Jan-Sept 2012 net profit $131.8 million
* Net interest income rises, gains on forex, precious metals
* NPLs account for 28.7 pct of gross loans
(Adds forecast and detail)
ALMATY, Dec 7 Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank
said on Friday it sees 2012 net income
rising by 10 percent after the bank's nine-month profit rose 9.4
percent.
The bank's previous guidance was for net income to rise
between 5 and 10 percent this year. The updated guidance was
given in a presentation on its website.
Kazkommertsbank, which vies with Halyk Bank to be
the largest lender in Kazakhstan by assets, reported net profit
of 19.6 billion tenge ($131.8 million) in the first nine months
of the year, up 9.4 percent year-on-year.
Profit was bolstered by higher net interest income and its
foreign exchange and precious metals operations, the bank said.
That was partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.
Persistent bad loans continue to hamper the recovery of
Kazakhstan's banking sector, hit hard by the global financial
crisis in 2007-08 which laid bare banks' exposure to bloated
real estate markets and their reliance on external funding.
Ninety-day non-performing loans (NPLs) still account for
more than 30 percent of the cumulative portfolio of the
country's 38 banks.
Kazkommertsbank said NPLs accounted for 28.7 percent of its
gross loans as of Sept. 30, compared with 28.6 percent at the
end of 2011. The bank's adjusted net interest margin increased
to 3.8 percent.
The bank said it expects its total loan portfolio to grow by
2 to 3 percent this year.
Kazkommertsbank, which operates subsidiaries in Russia,
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, had total assets of 2.56 trillion
tenge ($17.0 billion) as of Sept. 30.
Though it regularly trades first place with Halyk Bank in
terms of total assets, Halyk is more profitable, with net profit
of almost 54 billion tenge ($359 million) in the first nine
months.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Elaine
Hardcastle)