ALMATY Aug 28 Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets, said on Friday it made a loss in the first half of this year as provisions for bad loans grew sharply.

The bank posted a net loss of 54.8 billion tenge ($231 million) in January-June, compared with net income of 13.9 billion tenge in the same period of 2014.

KKB's provisions for bad assets totalled 42.7 billion tenge in the first half of this year, up from 27.4 billion tenge in the same 2014 period. Non-performing loans stood at 14.5 percent of its loan portfolio as of July 1, 2015.

The bank said its assets decreased by 14 percent to 3.6 trillion tenge in the period, while total deposits grew by 7.1 percent to 2.4 trillion tenge.

KKB reported a 55 percent fall in its 2014 net profit to 23.7 billion tenge due to soaring operating expenses after buying a stake in bailed-out BTA Bank.

($1 = 237.66 tenge)