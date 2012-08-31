(Adds details)

ALMATY Aug 31 Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank said first-half net profit rose 9.1 percent year-on-year, bolstered by a rise in net interest income, lower operating expenses and a gain on its foreign exchange and precious metals operations.

Kazkommertsbank, which vies with Halyk Bank to be the largest lender in Kazakhstan by assets, said in a statement that net profit reached 13.0 billion tenge ($87.7 million) in the first six months of the year.

Net interest income before provisions for impairment losses rose by 6 percent to 59.8 billion tenge, while other income more than doubled due largely to gains on the bank's foreign exchange and precious metals operations.

Operating expenses fell 4.3 percent.

The banking sector in oil-producing Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, was hit by the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. Bad loans continue to hamper recovery in the sector.

Kazkommertsbank said non-performing loans had fallen to 27.6 percent of gross loans as of June 30 from 28.3 percent at the end of the first quarter. The bank's adjusted net interest margin increased to 3.7 percent.

Kazkommertsbank, which operates subsidiaries in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, had total assets of 2.54 trillion tenge ($17.0 billion) as of June 30. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)