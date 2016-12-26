BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Dec 26 Kazakhstan's central bank has extended a $1.2 billion short-term loan to Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender by assets, to support its liquidity, the central bank said on Monday. Half of the amount has already been repaid.
The central bank said Kazkommertsbank complied with all regulatory requirements and was processing payments normally. It also said it was in talks with Kazkommertsbank's shareholders about boosting the lender's capital. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.