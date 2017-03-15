(Adds quotes, details, context)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad
bank" will buy 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) of bad loans
from Kazkommertsbank, the country's biggest lender by assets,
paving the way for a takeover by its closest rival, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
The central bank said earlier this month the authorities
planned to support the purchase of Kazkommertsbank (KKB)
by Halyk Bank, but did not give a figure for
the sum involved.
Kazakhstan has struggled to recover from the financial
crisis of the late 2000s and the banking sector has been beset
by bad loans since the sharp slide in the price of oil, the
Central Asian country's main export.
The state-run Problem Loans Fund, set up to act as a "bad
bank", will buy from KKB assets linked to BTA, a former bank
which has been turned into a distressed asset management
company, deputy central bank chairman Oleg Smolyakov told
reporters.
A loan to BTA accounts for half of KKB's total assets.
KKB will not restructure any of its debt, Smolyakov added.
In the meantime, the central bank and Halyk will carry out
due diligence checks on KKB's other assets which will take 2-3
months, he said.
"A potential investor will need to ensure the bank is
adequately capitalised," Smolyakov said.
Halyk is controlled by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's
daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev.
Last month, the Kazakh authorities said they would inject 2
trillion tenge ($6.3 billion) into the Problem Loans Fund (PLF),
topping up its capital of about $1 billion, in order to buy bad
loans from local banks.
Ratings agency Fitch this month downgraded KKB's viability
rating to 'f' from 'ccc', saying the move reflected "Fitch's
view that the bank has failed and requires external support to
address a material capital shortfall".
Smolyakov also said on Wednesday the central bank planned to
support other, smaller local lenders by providing them with
subordinated loans from its own funds. He gave no other details.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)